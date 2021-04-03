Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) Reaches Market Cap of $23.37 Million

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.33 or 0.00004007 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a market cap of $23.37 million and $1.08 million worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.21 or 0.00076107 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $189.71 or 0.00326570 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00006615 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $451.24 or 0.00776758 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.56 or 0.00090472 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00027603 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00016439 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins.

