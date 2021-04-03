yOUcash (YOUC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $35,940.00

yOUcash (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. During the last seven days, yOUcash has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One yOUcash token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0591 or 0.00000101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. yOUcash has a total market capitalization of $102.10 million and $35,940.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00052254 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00020217 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004432 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $392.70 or 0.00673333 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001730 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00069608 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00027201 BTC.

yOUcash Profile

yOUcash is a token. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,726,889,865 tokens. yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here . yOUcash’s official website is youengine.io . yOUcash’s official message board is youengine.io/blog

