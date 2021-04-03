Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) to Announce $0.60 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.60 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Adient’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.80. Adient reported earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adient will report full year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $5.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Adient.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Adient had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Adient from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Adient from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Adient from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Adient in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Adient from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adient by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 850,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,747,000 after acquiring an additional 5,593 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Adient by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,185,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,152,000 after purchasing an additional 381,935 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Adient by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Adient by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Adient in the 4th quarter valued at $1,724,000. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ADNT traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 653,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,521. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30. Adient has a 52 week low of $7.12 and a 52 week high of $48.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

