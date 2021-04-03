Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) to Post $0.59 EPS

Analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) will report earnings of $0.59 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Camping World’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.69. Camping World reported earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,066.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camping World will report full year earnings of $4.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $4.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Camping World.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 270.25% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CWH. Northcoast Research upgraded Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Camping World from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

CWH stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.92. 848,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,483,620. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.84 and its 200 day moving average is $32.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Camping World has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $44.10.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Camping World’s payout ratio is currently -55.38%.

In related news, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 3,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.32 per share, with a total value of $99,534.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 553,673 shares in the company, valued at $17,341,038.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Tamara Ward sold 11,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $440,026.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,704,080 shares of company stock valued at $66,284,157 in the last three months. Insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWH. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Camping World in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,264,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Camping World in the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Camping World in the fourth quarter worth approximately $609,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Camping World by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 40,993 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Camping World in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,563,000. 37.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

