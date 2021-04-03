Zacks: Analysts Anticipate fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) to Announce -$0.42 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) will report earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for fuboTV’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.58) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.22). fuboTV reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 180%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that fuboTV will report full-year earnings of ($1.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.21) to ($0.82). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to ($0.08). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for fuboTV.

Get fuboTV alerts:

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($1.76). The business had revenue of $105.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.94 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.07) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital upped their price objective on fuboTV from $36.50 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on fuboTV from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on fuboTV from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of fuboTV from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Shares of NYSE:FUBO traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.44. 18,646,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,993,426. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.14. fuboTV has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $62.29.

In other fuboTV news, CEO David Gandler sold 42,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $1,373,759.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,241,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,044,596.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the 4th quarter worth $102,651,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in fuboTV during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,118,000. Highline Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in fuboTV in the fourth quarter worth about $64,515,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of fuboTV in the fourth quarter worth about $60,768,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of fuboTV in the fourth quarter worth about $26,787,000.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on fuboTV (FUBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.