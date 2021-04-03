Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) to Post -$0.14 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) will report earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Infinity Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.52). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.47). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Get Infinity Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,592.65% and a negative return on equity of 1,358.77%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. B. Riley lowered their price target on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Infinity Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.38.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 5,848,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total value of $24,212,872.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INFI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 165,024.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 41,256 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,215,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after acquiring an additional 429,041 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 976,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC acquired a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. 46.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFI traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.32. 1,062,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,017,785. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $5.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $294.28 million, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 2.40.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It offers IPI-549, an orally administered, clinical-stage, immuno-oncology product candidate that selectively inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infinity Pharmaceuticals (INFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.