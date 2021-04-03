Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) to Announce $0.96 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) will report earnings of $0.96 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Logitech International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the highest is $1.21. Logitech International posted earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 128.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full-year earnings of $5.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.79 to $6.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Logitech International.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 17th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 18.31%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LOGI shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Logitech International from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Logitech International from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Logitech International from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on Logitech International from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $107.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.96. Logitech International has a 1-year low of $42.11 and a 1-year high of $120.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 0.88.

In related news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,102,434.36. Also, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 132,681 shares of company stock worth $13,769,404. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Logitech International during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Logitech International during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Logitech International by 16,950.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 453.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

