Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) to Post $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) will announce earnings per share of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Osisko Gold Royalties reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 125%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Osisko Gold Royalties.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC lowered their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $19.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $25.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 102,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 283,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 246,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OR traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.46. 409,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,001,610. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.49, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.14. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $13.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.03 and its 200-day moving average is $11.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.43%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

