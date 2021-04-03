Zacks: Analysts Expect Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) to Post $0.43 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.42. Capital Southwest posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, June 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.94. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Capital Southwest.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.62 million. Capital Southwest had a negative net margin of 10.38% and a positive return on equity of 10.17%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSWC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Capital Southwest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

In related news, Director David R. Brooks purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.57 per share, with a total value of $30,855.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 132,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 67,078 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 257,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after acquiring an additional 8,294 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,662 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 278,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 47,959 shares during the period. 30.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSWC stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,298. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.74 and a 200-day moving average of $17.70. The stock has a market cap of $445.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.03 and a beta of 1.12. Capital Southwest has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.01%.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

