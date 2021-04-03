Zacks: Analysts Expect EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $101.24 Million

Brokerages predict that EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) will announce $101.24 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for EverQuote’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $100.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $101.80 million. EverQuote reported sales of $81.36 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that EverQuote will report full-year sales of $435.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $434.49 million to $437.78 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $521.29 million, with estimates ranging from $507.47 million to $546.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover EverQuote.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $97.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of EverQuote in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of EverQuote from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of EverQuote from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.13.

EverQuote stock opened at $38.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.09. EverQuote has a 12 month low of $21.95 and a 12 month high of $63.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.25 and a beta of 1.58.

In other EverQuote news, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 9,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $472,301.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 197,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,058,349. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David W. Mason sold 1,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $63,486.71. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 117,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,162,279.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,321 shares of company stock worth $4,794,981. Company insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVER. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in EverQuote by 192.1% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 432,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,144,000 after acquiring an additional 284,276 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EverQuote by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 928,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,686,000 after purchasing an additional 232,149 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of EverQuote by 10,511.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 191,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after purchasing an additional 189,200 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,902,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in EverQuote by 981.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,314,000 after purchasing an additional 153,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

