Zacks: Analysts Expect First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.76. First Mid Bancshares posted earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Mid Bancshares.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $48.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.52 million. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 8.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

In related news, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 30,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $1,107,252.00. Also, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 1,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $49,055.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 210,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,395,147.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,532 shares of company stock worth $2,020,389 in the last ninety days. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. 33.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FMBH traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $44.02. 58,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $794.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.90. First Mid Bancshares has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $44.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

