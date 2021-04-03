Zacks: Analysts Expect Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) to Post $1.51 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) will post earnings per share of $1.51 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.55. Innovative Industrial Properties reported earnings per share of $1.12 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will report full year earnings of $7.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.14 to $7.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $9.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.35 to $9.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Innovative Industrial Properties.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.56). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 55.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Compass Point increased their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $160.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. JMP Securities increased their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Innovative Industrial Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.63.

IIPR stock traded up $6.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $186.55. The stock had a trading volume of 203,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,423. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.37 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $190.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.53. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $222.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 458.27 and a quick ratio of 458.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.47%.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,969,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $61,125.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 53,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,316.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,029 shares of company stock worth $1,797,137. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,740,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $4,884,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. 74.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

