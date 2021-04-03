Zacks: Analysts Expect Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $130.47 Million

Analysts expect Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) to post $130.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $128.00 million and the highest is $132.94 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp posted sales of $82.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will report full-year sales of $492.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $470.00 million to $508.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $494.53 million, with estimates ranging from $485.00 million to $505.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sandy Spring Bancorp.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $132.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.62 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 14.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SASR shares. G.Research lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Gabelli downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sandy Spring Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of SASR stock opened at $43.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.37. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a one year low of $18.79 and a one year high of $44.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Sandy Spring Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SASR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,360,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1,076.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 330,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,652,000 after purchasing an additional 302,818 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,604,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,827,000 after purchasing an additional 280,397 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,386,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,191,000 after acquiring an additional 116,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the third quarter worth $1,368,000. 60.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

