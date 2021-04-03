Zacks: Analysts Expect United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) to Post -$6.81 EPS

Brokerages expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($6.81) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seventeen analysts have made estimates for United Airlines’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($7.46) and the highest estimate coming in at ($5.93). United Airlines posted earnings of ($2.57) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 165%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Airlines will report full year earnings of ($10.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($15.94) to ($5.69). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.02) to $6.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover United Airlines.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($7.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($6.56) by ($0.44). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UAL. Wolfe Research cut shares of United Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on United Airlines from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on United Airlines from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen raised United Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.37.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $57.82 on Friday. United Airlines has a 1 year low of $18.18 and a 1 year high of $63.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.63.

In other United Airlines news, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 11,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $600,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,469.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,746. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $1,409,060 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in United Airlines by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $803,000. Institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

