Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $570,000.00

Equities research analysts forecast that Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) will post $570,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aravive’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $630,000.00 and the lowest is $500,000.00. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Aravive will report full-year sales of $2.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $2.52 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.26 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $2.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aravive.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.27.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Aravive in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aravive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aravive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

ARAV opened at $6.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 3.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.97. Aravive has a 12-month low of $4.27 and a 12-month high of $14.94.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Aravive during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aravive during the third quarter worth $128,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aravive by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 789,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 23,993 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aravive during the third quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Aravive during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. 40.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases. Its lead product candidate is AVB-500, a decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, triple negative breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and pancreatic cancer.

