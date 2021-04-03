Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $32.38 Million

Equities analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) will report sales of $32.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $33.73 million. Chatham Lodging Trust reported sales of $60.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full-year sales of $208.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $192.62 million to $227.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $276.22 million, with estimates ranging from $243.74 million to $324.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Chatham Lodging Trust.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.38. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 39.04% and a negative return on equity of 10.16%.

CLDT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.65.

Shares of CLDT opened at $13.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $640.80 million, a PE ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. Chatham Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLDT. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,558,000. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 210.9% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 569,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 386,241 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,427,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,213,000 after purchasing an additional 259,986 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 30.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,037,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,903,000 after purchasing an additional 241,158 shares during the period. Finally, Northwood Liquid Management LP bought a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,782,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

