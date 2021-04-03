Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $223.50 Million

Analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) will announce $223.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cohu’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $225.00 million and the lowest is $222.00 million. Cohu posted sales of $138.92 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 60.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cohu will report full-year sales of $880.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $846.00 million to $914.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $921.50 million, with estimates ranging from $888.00 million to $955.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cohu.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $202.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.15 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COHU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cohu from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Cohu from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cohu from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Cohu from $45.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

Cohu stock opened at $46.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.21. Cohu has a 12 month low of $10.92 and a 12 month high of $51.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -41.44 and a beta of 1.79.

In other news, Director James A. Donahue sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 387,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,578,688. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,000. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cohu in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,920,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,573,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,646,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Cohu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,712,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cohu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,482,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

