Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Will Post Earnings of -$1.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) to report ($1.09) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.98) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.28). G1 Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.82) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.03) to ($3.56). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.11) to ($2.62). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover G1 Therapeutics.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $16.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GTHX shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

In other news, insider Rajesh Malik sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $309,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $215,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,502,608. 14.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 222.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 211.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GTHX stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $23.72. 739,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,595,478. The company has a market cap of $995.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a current ratio of 7.45. G1 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.43 and a 1 year high of $37.07.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer(SCLC), as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with first-line (SCLC) and metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase 1b clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and rintodestrant, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I/2 clinical trial.

