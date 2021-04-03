Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Will Post Earnings of -$1.09 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Brokerages expect G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) to report ($1.09) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.98) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.28). G1 Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.82) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.03) to ($3.56). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.11) to ($2.62). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover G1 Therapeutics.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $16.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GTHX shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

In other news, insider Rajesh Malik sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $309,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $215,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,502,608. 14.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 222.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 211.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GTHX stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $23.72. 739,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,595,478. The company has a market cap of $995.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a current ratio of 7.45. G1 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.43 and a 1 year high of $37.07.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer(SCLC), as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with first-line (SCLC) and metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase 1b clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and rintodestrant, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I/2 clinical trial.

Featured Article: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on G1 Therapeutics (GTHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX)

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.