Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) to post ($0.02) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Limelight Networks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limelight Networks will report full-year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Limelight Networks.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $55.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.58 million.

Several analysts recently commented on LLNW shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Limelight Networks from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Cowen cut Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Limelight Networks from $3.00 to $2.75 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.32.

LLNW stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.79. 2,896,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,326,466. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.17 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.37. Limelight Networks has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 5.34.

In other Limelight Networks news, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 24,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $98,315.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott Genereux sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,930 shares of company stock valued at $260,814. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Limelight Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Limelight Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

