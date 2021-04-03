Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ribbon Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is $0.01. Ribbon Communications reported earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will report full-year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.52. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ribbon Communications.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 24.39% and a negative return on equity of 34.72%. The business had revenue of $244.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.82 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RBBN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Ribbon Communications from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

In related news, EVP Sam Bucci sold 7,500 shares of Ribbon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total value of $66,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,972.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ribbon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Ribbon Communications by 114.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ribbon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Hershey Trust Co. purchased a new position in Ribbon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ribbon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ribbon Communications stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 662,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,075. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.52. Ribbon Communications has a 12 month low of $2.67 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.17.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, managed intelligent edge, cloud communications as a service, and communications analytics and security solutions.

