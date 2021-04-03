Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) to Announce $0.10 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Safe Bulkers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. Safe Bulkers reported earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 176.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, June 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will report full-year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.43. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Safe Bulkers.

Get Safe Bulkers alerts:

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $47.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.61 million. Safe Bulkers had a negative net margin of 8.52% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1.50 to $1.75 in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.13.

SB stock remained flat at $$2.45 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,376. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.77 and a 200 day moving average of $1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.20 million, a P/E ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 0.95. Safe Bulkers has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $3.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 211.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 155,103 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 105,363 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 102,927 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 49,491 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 254,383 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 7,866 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 10,910 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Safe Bulkers by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,202 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 26,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 13, 2020, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 9.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,777,000 deadweight tons.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Safe Bulkers (SB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.