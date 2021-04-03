Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Will Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) to report $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Simulations Plus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.14. Simulations Plus reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simulations Plus will report full year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.62 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Simulations Plus.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.56 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 22.74%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SLP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet raised Simulations Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Simulations Plus from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.60.

In related news, Director Lisa Lavange sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total value of $39,370.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,393.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Ralph sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total transaction of $273,712.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,331 shares in the company, valued at $1,483,959.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,870 shares of company stock valued at $7,001,958 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SLP traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,598. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.45 and a beta of -0.07. Simulations Plus has a 52-week low of $32.18 and a 52-week high of $90.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

