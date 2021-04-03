Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.34 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) will announce sales of $3.34 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.18 billion and the highest is $3.50 billion. Steel Dynamics posted sales of $2.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full-year sales of $12.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.73 billion to $14.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $12.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.16 billion to $13.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Steel Dynamics.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.15. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.11.

STLD stock opened at $50.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.67. Steel Dynamics has a 12-month low of $20.52 and a 12-month high of $52.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 33.55%.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $394,197.10. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STLD. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Steel Dynamics (STLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.