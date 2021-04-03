Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.34 Billion

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) will announce sales of $3.34 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.18 billion and the highest is $3.50 billion. Steel Dynamics posted sales of $2.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full-year sales of $12.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.73 billion to $14.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $12.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.16 billion to $13.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Steel Dynamics.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.15. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.11.

STLD stock opened at $50.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.67. Steel Dynamics has a 12-month low of $20.52 and a 12-month high of $52.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 33.55%.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $394,197.10. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STLD. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Steel Dynamics (STLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD)

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.