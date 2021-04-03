Zacks: Brokerages Expect Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Analysts expect Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) to report earnings per share of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Denny’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is ($0.01). Denny’s reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 94.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.49. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.74. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Denny’s.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $80.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.50 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DENN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Denny’s from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stephens upgraded shares of Denny’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Denny’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.11.

NASDAQ DENN traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.27. 492,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,221. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.74. Denny’s has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $20.02.

In other Denny’s news, CAO Jay C. Gilmore sold 6,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $128,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,754.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John William Dillon sold 20,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $372,687.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,786.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,774 shares of company stock valued at $566,964. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 1,715.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Denny’s during the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the third quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Denny’s by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

