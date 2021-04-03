Zacks: Brokerages Expect Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) to announce ($0.35) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Euronav’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.30). Euronav posted earnings of $1.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 134.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Euronav will report full year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to $0.03. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Euronav.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). Euronav had a net margin of 47.83% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The firm had revenue of $111.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.79 million.

EURN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euronav from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Euronav from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. BTIG Research raised shares of Euronav from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Euronav in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Euronav from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EURN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Euronav in the fourth quarter worth $43,639,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in Euronav by 555.2% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,040,503 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,053 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Euronav by 417.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,969,471 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,688 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Euronav by 152.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,876,324 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its position in Euronav by 3,601.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 425,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 414,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EURN stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,450,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,262. Euronav has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $12.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.55%.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the shipping and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 15, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 2 V-Plus vessels, 42 VLCCs, 26 Suezmaxes, and 2 FSO vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

