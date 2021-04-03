Zacks: Brokerages Expect Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $759.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) will post $759.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $746.00 million to $771.70 million. Grocery Outlet reported sales of $760.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will report full-year sales of $3.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.28 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $3.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Grocery Outlet.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $806.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.11 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.27.

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock opened at $36.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Grocery Outlet has a 12 month low of $31.81 and a 12 month high of $48.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.78.

In related news, insider Brian Mcandrews sold 4,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total transaction of $159,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,150.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Pamela B. Burke sold 1,204 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $42,465.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,488.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 356,327 shares of company stock valued at $14,337,952. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 225,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,841,000 after acquiring an additional 119,698 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $981,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,048,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 364.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 6,618 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

