Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) to post $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions posted earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $206.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.72 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KTOS shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.90.

In related news, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 1,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $42,864.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 10,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.17, for a total value of $293,741.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,945 shares of company stock valued at $1,468,656 in the last ninety days. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter valued at $142,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:KTOS traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,488,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,045. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $34.11. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 707.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.67 and a 200 day moving average of $24.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

