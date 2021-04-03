Zacks: Brokerages Expect Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $40.98 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) will post sales of $40.98 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $43.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $38.21 million. Orion Energy Systems reported sales of $25.89 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 58.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will report full year sales of $122.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $119.55 million to $125.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $164.37 million, with estimates ranging from $159.63 million to $170.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Orion Energy Systems.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The electronics maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $44.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.97 million. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 4.78%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OESX. Zacks Investment Research cut Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley raised their price target on Orion Energy Systems from $9.25 to $11.25 in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OESX. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Orion Energy Systems by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,946 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,110 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems stock opened at $7.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.00 million, a P/E ratio of 179.29 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.15. Orion Energy Systems has a 52 week low of $3.03 and a 52 week high of $11.98.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

