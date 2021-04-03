Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) to Announce $0.40 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) will report $0.40 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Pan American Silver’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. Pan American Silver reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,100%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Pan American Silver will report full year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $2.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $2.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pan American Silver.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $430.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.37 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 4.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PAAS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Pan American Silver and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Pan American Silver in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.68.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos raised its position in Pan American Silver by 1,305,896.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 210,174,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 210,157,983 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,341,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $840,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,018 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,776,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,354,000 after purchasing an additional 590,578 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,434,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,151,000 after purchasing an additional 793,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $64,302,000. 48.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAAS traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,738,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,498,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Pan American Silver has a one year low of $14.62 and a one year high of $40.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 108.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

