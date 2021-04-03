Zacks: Brokerages Expect Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) to Announce -$2.18 EPS

Analysts expect Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) to report ($2.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.37) to ($2.01). Reata Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.89) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 144.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($9.61) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.60) to ($8.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($6.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.10) to ($4.94). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.14) by $0.24. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,340.72% and a negative return on equity of 163.42%. The business had revenue of $3.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($5.91) EPS. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

RETA traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.62. 298,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,208. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.41. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $88.17 and a 1 year high of $186.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 26,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

