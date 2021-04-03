Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) to Announce $0.78 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) to announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the highest is $0.78. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son also reported earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full-year earnings of $3.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.56. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $123.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,253,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 944,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,416,000 after acquiring an additional 329,295 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 4,022,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,340,000 after acquiring an additional 290,617 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,548,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,399,000 after purchasing an additional 162,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the fourth quarter valued at $2,649,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

NTB traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $37.97. 117,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,911. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.54. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $41.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is 47.70%.

About The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

