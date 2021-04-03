Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Will Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vicor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.22. Vicor posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 725%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vicor will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.85 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vicor.

Get Vicor alerts:

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Vicor had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $84.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.71 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VICR shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Vicor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Northland Securities raised their price target on Vicor from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BWS Financial raised their price target on Vicor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

NASDAQ VICR traded up $3.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.32. 110,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,392. Vicor has a fifty-two week low of $37.28 and a fifty-two week high of $104.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 490.67 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.35.

In related news, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 3,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total value of $363,756.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,908,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,120,689.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James A. Simms sold 41,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total value of $4,252,631.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,607,499.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,271 shares of company stock worth $7,286,456 over the last three months. 36.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Vicor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Vicor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vicor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vicor by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vicor by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. 35.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

See Also: Rule of 72

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vicor (VICR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.