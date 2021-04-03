Zano (ZANO) Market Capitalization Achieves $15.85 Million

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Zano has a market cap of $15.85 million and approximately $97,700.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zano has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Zano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.50 or 0.00002540 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,885.11 or 0.99808026 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00036302 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00010619 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $482.62 or 0.00818030 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $233.93 or 0.00396498 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.79 or 0.00308120 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.68 or 0.00094375 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003522 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Zano Profile

Zano is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,609,620 coins and its circulating supply is 10,580,120 coins. The official website for Zano is zano.org . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Buying and Selling Zano

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

