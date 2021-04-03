ZB Token Price Tops $0.44 (ZB)

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 3rd. ZB Token has a market cap of $201.81 million and $13.64 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZB Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000758 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZB Token has traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00051837 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00020119 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004465 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $387.30 or 0.00674055 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00069508 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00027385 BTC.

ZB Token Token Profile

ZB Token (ZB) is a token. It launched on June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. ZB Token’s official website is www.zb.com . ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

Buying and Selling ZB Token

