ZBG Token Reaches Market Cap of $9.95 Million (ZT)

ZBG Token (CURRENCY:ZT) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One ZBG Token coin can now be bought for $0.0377 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZBG Token has a market cap of $9.95 million and approximately $219,972.00 worth of ZBG Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZBG Token has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.99 or 0.00052553 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00020217 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004783 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.27 or 0.00675418 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.24 or 0.00069939 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00028131 BTC.

ZBG Token Profile

ZBG Token (ZT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 18th, 2018. ZBG Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 264,015,942 coins. ZBG Token’s official Twitter account is @ZBGLOBLE . The official message board for ZBG Token is medium.com/@ZBGofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ZBG Token (ZT) is an exchange based token and native currency of the ZBG crypto exchange. The ZT can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZBG launchpad events, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZBG exchange. Additional information about ZBG Token (ZT) can be found at https://www.zbg.com/ “

Buying and Selling ZBG Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZBG Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZBG Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZBG Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

