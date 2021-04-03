ZClassic Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.38 Million (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 23.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 35.8% against the U.S. dollar. ZClassic has a market cap of $1.38 million and $12,478.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.83 or 0.00296099 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.07 or 0.00072500 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.65 or 0.00094180 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,159,344 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

