Zcoin Price Hits $4.23 on Top Exchanges (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Zcoin has a total market cap of $47.66 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zcoin has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,161.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,061.18 or 0.03543878 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.68 or 0.00345034 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $546.16 or 0.00939027 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $262.64 or 0.00451569 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $223.21 or 0.00383776 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003503 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $176.31 or 0.00303138 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00024060 BTC.

Zcoin (CRYPTO:XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

