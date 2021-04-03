Zeepin (ZPT) Price Reaches $0.0014 on Major Exchanges

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, Zeepin has traded up 50.9% against the dollar. One Zeepin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zeepin has a market capitalization of $707,097.21 and approximately $85,620.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.18 or 0.00074203 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $171.97 or 0.00288823 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00006670 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.58 or 0.00093349 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $448.22 or 0.00752785 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00028023 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00015527 BTC.

Zeepin was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

