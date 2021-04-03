Zel (ZEL) 1-Day Volume Hits $175,811.00

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 14% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. In the last seven days, Zel has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. One Zel coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular exchanges. Zel has a total market capitalization of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zel alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $169.91 or 0.00286675 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.06 or 0.00072649 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.36 or 0.00096787 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004893 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Flux (ZEL) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

Zel (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. The official website for Zel is zel.cash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.