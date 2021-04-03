Zenfuse 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.38 Million (ZEFU)

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded down 20.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Zenfuse has a total market capitalization of $8.68 million and $1.38 million worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zenfuse has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zenfuse token can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000271 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zenfuse alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00051864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00020134 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004527 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.65 or 0.00676881 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00069644 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00027367 BTC.

Zenfuse Profile

Zenfuse is a token. It launched on October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,609,767 tokens. Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zenfuse’s official website is zenfuse.io

Buying and Selling Zenfuse

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zenfuse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zenfuse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zenfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zenfuse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.