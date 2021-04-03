ZENZO (ZNZ) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $5,776.00

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. In the last seven days, ZENZO has traded down 15.2% against the dollar. One ZENZO coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000229 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZENZO has a market cap of $1.83 million and approximately $5,776.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00051518 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00049115 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $159.23 or 0.00276362 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000685 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00026596 BTC.

ZENZO Profile

ZNZ is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 25,817,180 coins and its circulating supply is 13,854,782 coins. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

