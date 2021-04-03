ZEON (ZEON) Price Down 19.5% This Week

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. One ZEON coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ZEON has traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar. ZEON has a market cap of $17.43 million and $3.01 million worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZEON alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00053218 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00020553 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004727 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.69 or 0.00674634 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.87 or 0.00070329 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00027637 BTC.

About ZEON

ZEON is a coin. It launched on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,239,906,267 coins. ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZEON is zeon.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

Buying and Selling ZEON

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZEON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.