Zero Tops 1-Day Volume of $50,138.00 (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Zero has a total market cap of $1.85 million and $50,138.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zero has traded down 9.1% against the dollar. One Zero coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000315 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.67 or 0.00286527 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.59 or 0.00073182 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.29 or 0.00097863 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000699 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 60.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Zero

Zero (ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 9,837,778 coins. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

