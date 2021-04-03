Zero Utility Token (ZUT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $50,608.00

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Zero Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $2.30 million and approximately $50,608.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zero Utility Token token can now be purchased for about $2,372.36 or 0.04128860 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zero Utility Token has traded 23.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00072822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $187.52 or 0.00326359 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00006738 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.69 or 0.00763505 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.77 or 0.00090105 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00026826 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Zero Utility Token Token Profile

Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 tokens. Zero Utility Token’s official website is www.zeroutility.io

Zero Utility Token Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero Utility Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

