ZeroSwap (ZEE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $22.53 Million

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One ZeroSwap token can now be bought for $1.72 or 0.00002970 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ZeroSwap has traded 45.9% higher against the dollar. ZeroSwap has a market cap of $67.02 million and $22.53 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.20 or 0.00072720 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.05 or 0.00299930 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00006501 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $442.17 or 0.00761960 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.82 or 0.00089306 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00027073 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001553 BTC.

ZeroSwap Token Profile

ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,889,684 tokens. The official website for ZeroSwap is zeroswap.io

ZeroSwap Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeroSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZeroSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

