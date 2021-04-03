Zetacoin Trading Up 8.9% Over Last Week (ZET)

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. One Zetacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zetacoin has a market capitalization of $155,293.78 and $8,309.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zetacoin has traded up 8.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zetacoin Coin Profile

Zetacoin (CRYPTO:ZET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 3rd, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 173,765,258 coins. The official website for Zetacoin is www.zetac.org . The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zetacoin is an open source crypto-currency based on Bitcoin and SHA-256. It has faster transaction times and faster difficulty adjustments. Initial coin mining is 160 million coins, thereafter a yearly inflation of 1 million coins. The transaction speed is 20X faster than that of Bitcoin. The coin can be traded on Bter, Cryptsy and Mintpal. “

Buying and Selling Zetacoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zetacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zetacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

