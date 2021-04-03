Zeusshield Price Tops $0.0006 (ZSC)

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One Zeusshield coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Zeusshield has a market cap of $675,707.17 and $1,863.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded 14% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Zeusshield

ZSC is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

Zeusshield Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeusshield should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeusshield using one of the exchanges listed above.

