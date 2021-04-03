Zilla Price Hits $0.0067 on Top Exchanges (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Zilla has a total market cap of $402,128.58 and $3,441.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilla token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zilla has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00052329 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00020143 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004561 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.80 or 0.00678349 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00069833 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00027555 BTC.

About Zilla

ZLA is a token. It launched on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. Zilla’s official website is zla.io . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars.

