Zilla Price Up 7.6% This Week (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. One Zilla token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Zilla has a total market cap of $395,568.71 and approximately $5,478.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zilla has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00054130 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00020818 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004838 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $406.10 or 0.00679376 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 39% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.33 or 0.00070822 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00028202 BTC.

Zilla Token Profile

ZLA is a token. Its launch date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken . Zilla’s official website is zla.io

Buying and Selling Zilla

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars.

