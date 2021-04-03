Zilliqa (ZIL) 1-Day Volume Hits $343.35 Million

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One Zilliqa coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000322 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $2.12 billion and $343.35 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zilliqa alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00068223 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003044 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Zilliqa Coin Profile

ZIL is a coin. Its launch date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,418,289,080 coins and its circulating supply is 11,126,821,927 coins. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zilliqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilliqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.